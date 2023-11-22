Posted: Nov 22, 2023 2:55 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 2:56 PM

Chase McNutt

The Washington County SPCA is hosting a ‘Jingle Paws Market’ Dec. 9th from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. There will be adoptable animals, pet pictures with Santa and more. Volunteer Coordinator Jari Bowers goes into more detail about the event.

If you are interested in getting a booth, or know somebody interested, here’s how you can get involved.

You can reach the WCSPCA at 918-336-1577, or email them at coordinator@wcspca.org