Posted: Nov 22, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Nov 22, 2023 3:12 PM

Ty Loftis

Beginning this weekend, Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve will be featuring a Wonderland of Lights for guests to enjoy throughout the holiday season.

Each Friday, Saturday and Sunday going through December 17th, Woolaroc will have 750,000 lights for guests to enjoy from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The entire area will be open to explore and guests can even go on a wagon ride to look at the Christmas display. Woolaroc CEO Kevin Hoch has previously said there are plenty of other great things to check out as well.

Admission is $7 for adults and $2 for children. Members are admitted free of charge.