Posted: Nov 23, 2023 8:06 AMUpdated: Nov 23, 2023 8:07 AM

Tom Davis

You're invited to participate in the 36th Annual Motocycle Toy Run in Bartlesville on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Appearing on our Thanksgiving Day episide of COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amber and Elizabeth announced that those on motorcycles wanting to participate inthe event will meet in the parking lot at 3005 S.E. Frank Phillips Blvd. All street legal motorcycles and riders are welcome.

Amber said that the riders should bring new unwrapped toys for all ages. The parade will leave at 2:00 pm and free hot meal will be served to the riders at the end of the parade at the Salvation Army at 101 N. Bucy.

If you don't ride a motorcycle but would like to help the kids please bring new unwrapped toys to put in the Toy Run truck and see the bikes.

Santa will be there on his sled, bring your kids and camera.

For more information or to order Toy Run T-shirts call or text Amber at 918-397-0135. T-shirts $15 cash or check. *Proceeds from shirt sales go to purchase more toys!!

Rain, snow or shine these kids depend on us!

Contact Amber at (918) 397-0135 for more details.