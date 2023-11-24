Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Nov 24, 2023 9:49 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2023 3:47 PM

1 Dead in Fire at Molly's Landing in Catoosa

Nathan Thompson, News On 6

An early Friday morning fire at a favorite Catoosa steakhouse on historic Route 66 has taken one life.

 

Our partners at News On 6 report the fire at Molly’s Landing restaurant started around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, and several departments including Catoosa, Limestone, Rolling Hills, Verdigris and the Red Cross responded.

 It burned for more than an hour before firefighters were able to contain it. The full extent of the damage and what caused the fire has not been determined.

 

Catoosa Police say one person died in the blaze. The medical examiner’s office and OSBI have been called.

 

Molly’s Landing has been open for nearly four decades.

 

