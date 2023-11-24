Posted: Nov 24, 2023 9:52 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2023 9:52 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning at which time Board members will hear from Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore. Moore is expected to give a budget report as to how things are going across the county.

The Board will review quotes and consider awarding a bid for bridge spraying across District One. They will also consider signing an invoice from Higgins Construction Management LLC for a payment in the amount of $11,000.

Board members will also consider signing bid contracts for grader blades, tires and road and bridge items.

Monday's meeting starts at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.