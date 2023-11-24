Posted: Nov 24, 2023 11:16 AMUpdated: Nov 24, 2023 11:16 AM

Ty Loftis

Those wishing to make a difference in the community have the chance to do so, as school board and city council elections are coming up across Osage County.

Candidates wishing to file to be a part of the school board in Anderson, Avant, Barnsdall, Bowring, Hominy, McCord, Osage Hills, Pawhuska, Prue, Shidler, Woodland or Wynona can apply to do so at the County Election Board in Pawhuska. The election board office is open during regular business and you can apply Monday, December 4th through Wednesday December 6th.

Candidates wishing to file for a three year term of the Ward Three and Ward Four positions for the Pawhuska City Council can also do so between Monday, December 4th and Wednesday December 6th. The Ward Three position is held by Mark Buchanan and the Ward Four position is held by Rodger Milleson.

For more information, go to OsageCounty@elections.ok.gov.