Cherokee Nation
Nov 24, 2023
Cherokee Nation Angel Tree Program Gets Started
Ty Loftis
Earlier this week, the Cherokee Nation kicked off its Angel Project initiative, which is a program aimed at helping low income families have a good Christmas for their children. Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke at the kick off event and said this is a time for us to count our many blessings.
Hoskin says participating in the Angel Project can not only make you feel better, but will also have a long-term impact on the child you are making a better Christmas for.
For more information on the Cherokee Nation Angel Tree Project, call 918-458-6900.
