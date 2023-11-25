Posted: Nov 25, 2023 3:22 PMUpdated: Nov 25, 2023 10:08 PM

Tom Davis

A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the shooting of an adult male on Bartlesville's south side on Saturday.

Bartlesville Police Capt. Daniel Elkins said the shooting incident happened near the same home on Windsor Way as the break-in last month involving several armed teens.

According to Elkins, an adult male was injured in the incident. Elkins added that a teenage female was also shot at while in a car but not injured.

In a release from BPD Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry, at approximately 3:21 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, Bartlesville Police Department was notified of a gunshot victim seeking help at an urgent care center in the 3500 block of Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville.

BPD officers responded to the urgent care center and confirmed an adult male received a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a Tulsa hospital and is in an unknown condition.

No names have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Bartlesville Radio will update as information is provided.