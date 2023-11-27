Posted: Nov 27, 2023 10:02 AMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 10:02 AM

Nathan Thompson

A new body scanner is coming to the Washington County Jail after county commissioners approved a project request for funding.

Sheriff Scott Owen says the new equipment will be used to detect narcotics and other items of contraband before jail inmates complete the booking process. Owen says this is one of two projects to enhance security using ARPA funding

While the body scanner for the courthouse will come at a later time, the new one at the jail will be installed and used for all incoming inmates and those who go out for work duty outside of the jail. The initial purchase for one scanner is approximately $147,000 with other costs for maintenance that can be expected within three years.