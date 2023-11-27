News
Bartlesville
Bartlesville Water Supply Update
Bartlesville's overall water supply remaining is at 57.5 percent with the weighted water supply remaining at 73.6 percent.
Appearing on CITY MATTERS, City Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen said one of the ideas under consideration to increase the city's water supply is change the reallocation from flood control to water suppy by raising the water surface.
The City is currently in Stage 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance. Outdoor water use is limited to one day per week. Even-numbered properties may water on Saturdays, and odd-numbered properties may water on Sundays.
