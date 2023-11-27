Posted: Nov 27, 2023 12:23 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 12:23 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning and breezed through their weekly agenda.



Osage County Tourism Director Mary Beth Moore gave a financial report as to how she is managing her tourism dollars and where that money is being spent. They also awarded a company a bid to spray bridges across District One for just over $13,000.



There was one utility permit signed for District One and board members signed contracts with companies who provide grader blades, tires and road and bridge items.



The Board of Osage County Commissioners meet each Monday at 10 a.m.