Osage Nation Holiday Market Taking Place Saturday

The Osage Nation holiday market is taking place this weekend at the fairgrounds in Pawhuska for anyone looking to get a head start on their Christmas shopping lists. There will be several arts and craft vendors on hand at the event, which will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

For more information, you can call the Osage Nation Prevention Program at 918-287-5595.


