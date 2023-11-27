Posted: Nov 27, 2023 2:44 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 2:46 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata County Commissioners met on Monday after taking the previous week off due to the Thanksgiving holiday. This morning’s meeting was mostly predicated on the replacing of the piping at the Nowata County Courthouse.

Some members from Powell Mechanical installation were present to answer questions the commissioners may have in regard to the piping. They explain why the piping needs to be replaced as soon as possible.

It was also noted that most the pipes were corroded and rusted. The commissioners decided they would start taking bids on the project.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9 am at the Nowata County Courthouse Annex and the meeting is open to the public.