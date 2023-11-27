Posted: Nov 27, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools is currently holding a food drive through Thursday, December 7th. The efforts will support the Youth and Family Services Emergency Youth Shelter.

Middle and high school students are asked to bring canned goods to their sixth hour teacher and elementary students are to take items to their homeroom teacher. For questions, send an email to bwilliams@barnsdallschools.org.