News
Barnsdall Schools
Posted: Nov 27, 2023 3:02 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 3:02 PM
Barnsdall Schools Holding Food Drive
Ty Loftis
Barnsdall Public Schools is currently holding a food drive through Thursday, December 7th. The efforts will support the Youth and Family Services Emergency Youth Shelter.
Middle and high school students are asked to bring canned goods to their sixth hour teacher and elementary students are to take items to their homeroom teacher. For questions, send an email to bwilliams@barnsdallschools.org.
« Back to News