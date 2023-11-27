Posted: Nov 27, 2023 4:56 PMUpdated: Nov 27, 2023 4:57 PM

The Nowata Ironmen are set to tip off their basketball season Tuesday evening when the guys and girls travel to Fairland. For the girls, they’re trying to improve on what was an up and down season in 2022. On the guys side, they are working with new Head Coach Derick Ott as he took over for Nate Smith back in May.

Ott knows how huge it is to bring back a ton of experience from a 20-7 team a year ago that also won their conference and division titles.

Ott talks about what to expect of this year’s version of Nowata basketball.

The Ironmen girls tip off at 6:30 with the guys, and radio coverage to follow at 8 pm on KRIG 104.9 FM and with video coverage on KRIGTV.com.