Posted: Nov 28, 2023 10:55 AMUpdated: Nov 28, 2023 11:26 AM

Ty Loftis

This is the last week to register to vote for the town of Wynona special election set to take place on Tuesday, January 9th.

Osage County Election Board Secretary Kelly Chouteau said U.S. citizens, residents of Oklahoma and those over the age of 18 can register to vote. The County Election Board responds to everyone who submits an application and the response will either be a voter ID card or a letter explaining why the voter was rejected an ID card.

Chouteau said anyone who has not heard back within 30 days of applying should contact the Osage County Election Board at 918-287-3036. Voter application forms are available at the County Election Board in Pawhuska, tag agencies, most post offices and libraries within the county.