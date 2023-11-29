Posted: Nov 29, 2023 9:22 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 12:43 PM

Tom Davis

You're invited to the opening night of Christmas in the Ville in Bartlesvile on Friday, Dec.1, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the Chamber Depot, 201 SW Keeler Avenue.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce said the Tree & Park Lighting takes place at 6 p.m.

The first night of Christmas in the Ville features the Downtown Merchant Crawl, Food Trucks, Movies in the Park. Carriage Rides, Tot Train Rides, Presents with Perspective, the Ice Rink and Pictures with Santa!

All activities are free except food, carriage rides and ice skating.