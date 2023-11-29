Posted: Nov 29, 2023 9:48 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 12:39 PM

Bartlesville Festival of the Nativity is a multi-faith celebration of the Savior’s birth through nativity displays and music this event will enter its 13th year with an expanded reach and is set to become the largest nativity in Green Country.

Play for Burke (501c3 charity) invited everyone to St. John Catholic Church- Father Lynch Hall 8th & Keeler Bartlesville for this special event.

The Festival of the Nativity is a free interdenominational community Christmas event held each year in Bartlesville. The anchor event is a display of hundreds of nativities representing the cultures of people throughout the world. It runs Dec. 1-3, 2023, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There will be special area for children to play games and you are also welcome to participate in a raffle at the event to raise funds for Play for Burke. All donations and monies raised with go toward ensuring underserved children in our are will receive a nice Christmas gift.

If you have a nativity you'd like to display, remember that DROP OFF will be TUESDAY, Nov. 28 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. at Father Lynch Hall.

PICK UP will be SUNDAY, Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Please make sure that ALL your pieces have your initials or some kind of identifier on them.

For previous exhibitors - I will have your list of previously displayed nativities you can use to expedite check in. As always we will ask you to unpack your nativities and take your packing materials home with you.

For new exhibitors - You will need to unpack your nativities and take your packing materials with you. Our staff will carefully set up your nativity and do the staging.