Posted: Nov 29, 2023 10:13 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 12:42 PM
Elder Care to Serve as Memory Screening Site for Central States Research
Tom Davis
Central States Research will hold memory screenings at Elder Care on Dec. 14 at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville
Dr. Sarah Land, D.O. a board-certified psychiatrist, and her team of specialists will hold a special one-day memory screening event at Elder Care for adults 55 and older. The 15-minute screening will help qualify individuals for trial and treatment options offered at Central States Research Center in Tulsa. The research team is seeking participants who show no signs of cognitive impairment and those experiencing memory loss to participate in trial treatments.
Central States Research is a dedicated clinical research site that offers cutting-edge treatments in multiple therapeutic areas, including mild cognitive impairment to more complex Alzheimer’s and dementia diagnoses.
Participants are asked to schedule screening times by calling Elder Care at 918-336-8500. The event is open to all adults 55+ and will be held at Elder Care on Thursday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Elder Care is at 1223 Swan Drive, Bartlesville, OK, 74006. To learn more about Elder Care, visit AboutElderCare.org. Learn more about Central States Research at centralstatesresearch.com.
