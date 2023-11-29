News
ON Education Department Holding Christmas Candy Competion
The Osage Nation Education Department is hosting the ninth annual Christmas Candy Structure Competition. You are encouraged to build your candy structure and send a photo of the finished structure to the Education Department.
Pictures must be submitted by the end of the year and a winner will be announced on January 8th, 2024. If interested in participating, call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300.
