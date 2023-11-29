Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Osage Nation

Posted: Nov 29, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM

ON Education Department Holding Christmas Candy Competion

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation Education Department is hosting the ninth annual Christmas Candy Structure Competition. You are encouraged to build your candy structure and send a photo of the finished structure to the Education Department.  

Pictures must be submitted by the end of the year and a winner will be announced on January 8th, 2024. If interested in participating, call the Osage Nation Education Department at 918-287-5300. 


