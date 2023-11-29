Posted: Nov 29, 2023 10:14 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 10:14 AM

Nathan Thompson

Former Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Gerald Grimes has died. He was 83.

Grimes served as the eighth Insurance Commissioner from 1975 until 1991. During his tenure, Grimes led the Insurance Department in refining insurance laws to provide enhanced safeguards for consumers, including leading an effort for the state Legislature to pass guaranty fund laws that protected consumers should their insurance company become insolvent.

Plans for a memorial service are underway.