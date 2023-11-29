Posted: Nov 29, 2023 10:41 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 10:41 AM

Nathan Thompson & Kelli Williams

Bartlesville Fire Department held its annual awards ceremony earlier this month, honoring those in the department who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in 2023.

Firefighter Bo Formby took the top honor of Firefighter of the Year for 2023. Fire Chief David Topping cited Formby’s professionalism, attitude and work ethic as factors in the decision.

“Bo is the kind of firefighter we should all aspire to be: conscientious and hard-working, and always ready to do whatever is needed to help people and get the job done,” said Topping. “I am so proud of Bo, and I congratulate him on this honor. It is well-deserved.”

Formby also earned the Fire Department's Silver Life Saving Award for rushing to the aid of two people involved in a traffic accident near Hominy Lake on July 1. He was honored by the City Council in September.

Ace Ullrich was named Rookie of the Year during the event.

“Ace is a relatively new firefighter, but you wouldn’t be able to tell it from the quality of his work,” Topping said. “He is extremely talented and gives his all to the fire service. He’s a natural, and we are lucky to have him in Bartlesville."

Also during the event, several firefighters officially received their medals after being recognized for excellence by the Bartlesville City Council earlier in the year. Those firefighters include:

Chance Nisson received the Silver Life Saving Award for performing CPR on a man who had collapsed at an outdoor event in Ramona.

Justin Butterfield received the Meritorious Service Award for helping to evacuate residents from a Dewey apartment complex after seeing smoke coming from the building.

Cody Nisson received the Meritorious Service Award for helping to prevent a grass fire from destroying a family’s home and vehicles.

Barry Campbell received the Meritorious Service Award for his work in continuing education and EMS training for firefighters, both local and across the state, as well as his roles as an instructor for OSU fire service training and advisory board member for the Tri County Tech Training Tower.