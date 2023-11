Posted: Nov 29, 2023 11:54 AMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 12:36 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Schools Christmas Concert is set to take place on Tuesday, December 12th. The Pawhuska junior high and high school bands are set to perform Christmas classics.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. at the Pawhuska Elementary Cafeteria and is free for the public to attend.