Posted: Nov 29, 2023 2:50 PMUpdated: Nov 29, 2023 2:54 PM

Ty Loftis

Taking place later tonight at Oklahoma Union School will be the second annual ag mechanics showdown. For just $8 you can support the Oklahoma Union FFA program, get a great meal and see some great entertainment as well.

There will be a silent auction that closes at 7:30 p.m. Items up for grabs at the silent auction include picnic tables, a deer stand, gates, panels and more.