Nathan Thompson

A Bartlesville man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted for recording women undressing at a Tulsa store.

Brandon Toy pleaded guilty to 10 counts of Peeping Tom with electronic equipment. On Monday, a Tulsa judge sentenced him to five years in prison on each charge. Toy will serve five years on the first charge and five years each on counts 2-10 to be served concurrently, but separately from the first charge — for a total of 10 years.

Tulsa Police arrested Toy in July 2022 after a woman accused him of recording her in the dressing room at a Target store at 101st Street and Memorial Drive.

Police executed a search warrant on Toy’s Bartlesville home and found he placed several hidden cameras in his bathroom and multiple photos of different women undressing in changing rooms across the Tulsa area.

Law enforcement reminded the public to be aware of their surroundings in light of Toy’s conviction.