Posted: Nov 30, 2023 9:36 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Charlene Dew, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bartlesville Area Director, and Mitch Tate, Resource Board Chair, talked to us about being a mentor and the upcoming Bowling for Kid's Sake event.

Mitch Tate told the audience that as the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.

Charlene reminded would-be Bigs that having the capacity to be a friend and having a heart for children are the first things you need become a Big to a Little. Everyone that matches will enjoy activities within the community like going to the park, eating lunch or catching a movie. It's that easy.

Information on becoming a BIG can be found at https://bigoklahoma.org/bigs

BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE 2024

BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE is our annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports our one-to-one mentoring program that matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life. You can be a part of the fun March 7th or 8th at Red Apple Bowling Center or March 7th or 14th at the Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes.