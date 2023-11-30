News
Big Brothers/Big Sisters: Mentors and Bowling for Kids' Sake
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Charlene Dew, Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bartlesville Area Director, and Mitch Tate, Resource Board Chair, talked to us about being a mentor and the upcoming Bowling for Kid's Sake event.
Mitch Tate told the audience that as the nation’s largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring network, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life.
Charlene reminded would-be Bigs that having the capacity to be a friend and having a heart for children are the first things you need become a Big to a Little. Everyone that matches will enjoy activities within the community like going to the park, eating lunch or catching a movie. It's that easy.
Information on becoming a BIG can be found at https://bigoklahoma.org/bigs
BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE 2024
BOWL FOR KIDS' SAKE is our annual peer-to-peer fundraising campaign that supports our one-to-one mentoring program that matches volunteer mentors (Bigs) with children (Littles) who need help with self-esteem, decision-making, and other areas of life. You can be a part of the fun March 7th or 8th at Red Apple Bowling Center or March 7th or 14th at the Phillips 66 Bowling Lanes.
For signups and other important information, log on to https://give.bigoklahoma.org/campaign/bartlesville-bowl-for-kids-sake-2024/c479581
