Posted: Nov 30, 2023 9:55 AMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 9:55 AM

Chase McNutt

OKWU Basketball hit the road on Wednesday night for a conference clash with St. Mary's college in Leavenworth and left with a split result. Starting with the women, they played the Lady Spires close through the first three quarters as it was tied at half 32-32.

They trailed after the third quarter 51-45, but things would fall apart in the fourth period as they were outscored 27-17 in the final frame. Lady Eagles fell 78-62 as they fall to 1-7 overall and 0-3 in conference play. Leading the way for the Lady Eagles was Gracie Alexander who finished with 16-points on the night with River Jeffries falling in behind her at 13.

On the guys side, it was an essentially wire-to-wire victory as they dominated St. Mary's 75-45. It was 11-all in the first half when the Eagles closed on a 25-13 run to take a 36-24 lead into the half.

The Eagles ran away with this thing quickly in the second half, as Jaden Lietzke led the way with 18 points and 11 boards. Right behind him was Dylan Phillip who poured in 11-points boosted by three triples, including this one late in the second half.

Eagle men move to 8-0 on the season and 3-0 in conference play. Both squads are back in action on Friday at home when they host Southwestern for a tough conference battle from the Mueller Sports Center. We will have radio coverage of both games on SportsTalk 99.1FM KPGM.