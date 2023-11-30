News
Posted: Nov 30, 2023
Bartlesville's Crossing 2nd Featured in 'A Taste of Oklahoma'
Nathan Thompson, News On 6
A downtown Bartlesville restaurant is featured in the premiere Wednesday episode of "A Taste of Oklahoma," a new project from our partners at News On 6.
Crossing 2nd, has been a dream of Bartlesville resident and global traveler Sharon Hurst. News On 6 Anchor Kristen Weaver introduces us to one of Bartlesville's most unique destinations with worldwide flare.
