Posted: Nov 30, 2023 1:51 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

A local VFW post in Skiatook will be distributing toys to children this Christmas and they are accepting donations this Friday. If interested, bring a toy to Mom's Bargains and Bites at 215 E. Rogers Street in Skiatook from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is the second annual Christmas toy drive the VFW post has done and they will hand out the gifts to local children across the community later in December.