Posted: Nov 30, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Nov 30, 2023 11:06 PM

Nathan Thompson

Dewey High School Senior Shelbi Goss has been named one of the Patriot Auto Students of the Month for November, presented by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Goss is ranked first in her graduating class and has earned 6 college credit hours concurrently enrolled at Rogers State University and is enrolled in 3 hours this semester. She is an active member and leader of Key Club, Student Council, National Honor Society, a published author and an intern at ConocoPhillips in their Community Relations Department.

Goss says volunteering in the community is extremely important to her. Not only is she a Big Sister and active with her chuch, Goss also volunteers time and service to Sooner Junior Miniature Golf Course, OKM's Christkindl Market, Woolaroc, parades and socials, and at the Washington County SPCA.

Dewey High School Principal Josh Stowe says Goss is a "rock star student leader."

"Shelbi is a student leader across the board with her volunteerism and service in so many organizations on our campus," Stowe said. "I can't name another student who has e-mailed her principal during the summer asking for a meeting and armed with a to-do list to make her school a better place... She's never been to shy away from doing what is right, but most often, she is the example that her peers see and the adults in her life point to so that younger people can see how things should be done."

Goss has been accepted to more than six universities after she graduates high school, but she is not rushing on her decision for her future. She says she is taking her time to find the best fit for her and her ambitions.

Goss will be honored along with several other extraordinary students and athletes in May at Patriot Auto's Night of Scholars and Champions at Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where thousands of dollars worth of scholarships will be awarded and the Student of the Year will be named. The Student of the Year will walk away with the keys to a brand new car, presented by Patriot Auto.

Goss says she is honored to be selected as one of November's Students of the Month