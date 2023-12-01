Posted: Dec 01, 2023 6:27 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2023 7:10 AM

Tom Davis

You won't want to miss the spectacle of the Bartlesville Kiwanis Christmas Parade: "Christmas at the Movies" Saturday night at 6:30 in downtown Bartlesville.

Pat Gamble with Kiwinas says there will be over 80 floats in this year's parade with Grand Marshal George Halkiades.

You can watch the parade in person and listen to the coverage on AM 1400, FM 93.3 and FM 95.1 at the same time. You can also watch the parade on KWONTV.com, Apple TV and Roku.

