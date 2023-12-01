Posted: Dec 01, 2023 11:05 AMUpdated: Dec 01, 2023 11:05 AM

Ty Loftis

The 2023 Christmas Parade in downtown Pawhuska is only a day away and things are shaping up for yet another great showing this year. Cody and Lauren Garnett will be this year's emcees once again and long-time Pawhuska Postmaster Butch Reynolds will be the grand marshal.

Each year, the Chamber of Commerce picks a different theme for the parade and Reba Bueno with the Chamber tells us what this year's theme is.

Saturday's parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be heard on 100.1 KYFM. You can also watch the parade on KPGMTV.com.