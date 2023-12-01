Posted: Dec 01, 2023 2:14 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2023 2:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

Hundreds of supporters gathered Friday morning at the Boys and Girls Club in Bartlesville to honor several club members, but one special girl took home an incredible honor.

It was a moment to celebrate and raise funds for Great Futures for dozens of children at the CJ 'Pete' Silas Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville. At a luncheon on Friday, nine club members were recognized for being either a Junior Youth of the Year Finalist or the honor of being a Youth of the Year Finalist for the Bartlesville club.

Brad Doenges from the Doenges Family of Autos made the big announcement

Kirany Orphin has been a member of the club for about five years. She says she was given a second chance at life after being adopted out of a tough home, filled with addiction and abuse. Kirany says those scars are part of who she is as a young adult. But through perseverance, support and love from her adoptive family and through the Boys and Girls Club, she is now a mentor for younger club members.

Kirany will now move on to the State Youth of the Year, something that Bartlesville club members have been able to win several times in recent years. All thanks to the support of donors, mentors and the loving staff at the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville.

Junior Youth of the Year Finalists

Lania Collins

Alijah Emmitt

Lupita Hernandez

Sariah Mask

Charlie Muehlhausen

Storie Reagans

Youth of the Year Finalists

Rylee Mueller

Kirany Orphin