Posted: Dec 01, 2023 2:35 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2023 2:35 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Washington County Commissioners will hold their first meeting in December on Monday morning to take care of several items of business.

According to an agenda, the commissioners are expected to take action on several contracts, including one with the OSU Extension Service, one for cleaning services and one to re-roof the Washington County Health Department building.

Additionally, the commissioners are expected to submit a letter to the stat

e Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services regarding continuing an agreement with GRAND Mental Health, review plans for the Double Creek bridge and decide on the calendar of meetings for 2024.