Posted: Dec 01, 2023 2:49 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2023 2:49 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Education Authority and City Council will meet Monday evening to discuss a right-of-way agreement and a possible lawsuit against several defendants for contamination.

The BEA will briefly meet prior to City Council to discuss and take possible action on a right-of-way agreement with Oklahoma Natural Gas to supply the new Bartlesville Agriculture Education Building, just to the south of Bartlesville High School.

Following that, the City Council will be called to order to discuss and take action on several items, including a closed-door executive session on possibly joining a federal lawsuit in South Carolina against 3M Company and E.I. Dupont de Nemours and Company. The lawsuit alleges the companies are liable for possible cancer-causing agents found in firefighting foam.

Any action for the city to join the lawsuit would be decided in open session.

In other business, the City Council is expected to hear a report on the 2022 fiscal year audit, discuss and take action on a possible change to city code related to garbage and trash, and establish the Keep Bartlesville Beautiful committee.