News
Local News
Posted: Dec 01, 2023 7:23 PMUpdated: Dec 01, 2023 10:55 PM
'Christmas in the Ville' Holds Festive Opening Night
Nathan Thompson
FOR THE AUDIO VERSION OF THIS STORY, CLICK HERE
Holiday spirit was alive and well Friday night in Bartlesville at the opening ceremonies for "Christmas in the Ville." Thousands of Christmas lights came to life at Frank Phillips Park and the Chamber Depot Friday night, with the center of attention focused on a gigantic community Christmas Tree in downtown Bartlesville.
"Christmas in the 'Ville" has been a labor of love for Sherri Wilt and her staff at the Chamber of Commerce.
That is an understatement. The Chamber staff added beautiful lights all through the park and around the ice rink. Horse-drawn carriage rides takes holiday revelers through downtown Bartlesville. Tiny tots can ride a tram that looks like a train. Christmas movies are shown on a big screen. A living Nativity tells of the birth of Jesus. Food trucks line Second Street. And of course, a visit with the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa!
Wilt says in the seven years the Chamber has hosted "Christmas in the 'Ville," their mission has changed a bit.
What began as a labor of love is now a huge attraction for area residents to enjoy, and hopefully spend some money while they are in Bartlesville. Wilt says "Christmas in the 'Ville" is a huge success. That was evident during Friday's opening night.
« Back to News