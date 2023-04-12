Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Dec 04, 2023 8:59 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 9:23 AM

Lake Levels Update 12-4-23

Tom Davis
 
HULAH LAKE
 
1.37 ft BELOW normal
Conservation pool is 80.28% full.
 
COPAN LAKE 
 
7.58 ft BELOW normal
Conservation pool is 34.04% full.
 
WATER SUPPLY
 
Overall supply remaining: 57.2 percent
(Last week: 57.5 percent)
Weighted water supply remaining: 73.1 percent
(Last week: 73.6 percent)
 
DROUGHT CONTINGENCY PLAN
 
The City is currently in Stage 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance
https://files.constantcontact.com/76b64922601/4ffcd378-fd60-46a0-b346-5ad50cf1d205.pdf .
 
Stage 3 restrictions include outdoor water use to be limited to one day per week. Even-numbered properties may water on Saturdays, and odd-numbered properties may water on Sundays. 

