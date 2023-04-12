Posted: Dec 04, 2023 8:59 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

HULAH LAKE

1.37 ft BELOW normal

Conservation pool is 80.28% full.

COPAN LAKE

7.58 ft BELOW normal

Conservation pool is 34.04% full.

WATER SUPPLY

Overall supply remaining: 57.2 percent

(Last week: 57.5 percent)

Weighted water supply remaining: 73.1 percent

(Last week: 73.6 percent)

DROUGHT CONTINGENCY PLAN

The City is currently in Stage 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance

Stage 3 restrictions include outdoor water use to be limited to one day per week. Even-numbered properties may water on Saturdays, and odd-numbered properties may water on Sundays.