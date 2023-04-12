News
Bartlesville
Posted: Dec 04, 2023 8:59 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 9:23 AM
Lake Levels Update 12-4-23
Tom Davis
HULAH LAKE
1.37 ft BELOW normal
Conservation pool is 80.28% full.
COPAN LAKE
7.58 ft BELOW normal
Conservation pool is 34.04% full.
WATER SUPPLY
Overall supply remaining: 57.2 percent
(Last week: 57.5 percent)
Weighted water supply remaining: 73.1 percent
(Last week: 73.6 percent)
DROUGHT CONTINGENCY PLAN
The City is currently in Stage 3 of the Water Shortage Ordinance
Stage 3 restrictions include outdoor water use to be limited to one day per week. Even-numbered properties may water on Saturdays, and odd-numbered properties may water on Sundays.
