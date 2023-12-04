Posted: Dec 04, 2023 11:30 AMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 11:30 AM

Ty Loftis

As a part of their service project, the Pawhuska junior high student council is having an angel tree and the public is welcome to adopt children in need. All gifts need to be turned in by next Monday.

If interested in participating, the tree is located at the junior high library. Angels will have both an item of need and a gift that they would like for the holiday season. For more information, call the school at 918-287-1265.