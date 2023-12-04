News
Latest Episode of Cherokee Nation's OsiyoTV is Out
Season nine of OsiyoTV is out. This is a platform that shows and teaches the public what members of the Cherokee Nation have done and are currently doing. The most recent episode focused on the Cherokee language and host of the program, Jen Loren said the filming for that was done in a unique way.
In an interview with the News on 6, Loren said she also attended a leadership forum in Chicago, which she believes will make the program even better. Episodes are available to view on Osiyo.TV and on Youtube.
