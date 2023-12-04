Posted: Dec 04, 2023 2:00 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 2:00 PM

Ty Loftis

Free yard debris collection will be going on throughout the week in the City of Bartlesville. During your normal trash day, put your bundled tree limbs or other waste at the curb next to your trash can and city crews will pick them up.

Items that crews are picking up include leaves, lawn clippings, grass and limbs cut into lengths no longer than four feet. For this week only, waste stickers aren't required and clear or colored bags are accepted. Pick-up is for private residences only.

For more information, call 918-338-4130.