Ty Loftis

Bartlesville's Employee Advisory Committee has announced its November Employee of the Month. Library Assistant Harley Turner received the recognition after Library Director Shellie McGill nominated Turner. Here is what McGill had to say about Turner's work ethic:

"He jumped right in and learned everything he could about the library, our operation and how to treat our patrons well."

Turner will get $25 in Chamber bucks, eight hours of vacation time and a gift card.

(Photo Courtesy of City of Bartlesville.)