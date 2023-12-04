Posted: Dec 04, 2023 6:52 PMUpdated: Dec 04, 2023 6:53 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority met Monday night for their first of two regular monthly meetings, and both meetings wrapped up quickly. For the City Council, the only agenda item was an update from the police department.

Dewey Police Chief Jimmy Gray gave his update.

Grays update also included the number of calls the police department has done.

There were no other new agenda items for the City Council. The Public Works meeting was short as there were no new updates to inform the public with and both meetings adjourned.

The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority will reconvene on Dec. 18th for their last meeting of the year.