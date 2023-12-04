News
Posted: Dec 04, 2023
Bartlesville City Council Discusses Lawsuit
Nathan Thompson
A chemical which has been used regularly by firefighters has been shown to potentially cause cancer and pollute water supply. On Monday night in an executive session, the Bartlesville City Council made the decision to not join a South Carolina class action lawsuit against 3M and DuPont and to hire legal firm McAfee and Taft of Oklahoma City to possibly taken their own legal action if needed.
Mayor Dale Copeland says this is the appropriate action to take with so many unknown variables.
Council member Billie Roane made the motion to engage with outside legal council.
The council will continue to be updated on this potential issue.
