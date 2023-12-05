Posted: Dec 05, 2023 2:42 PMUpdated: Dec 05, 2023 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

Santa Claus is coming to Bartlesville. He will be at the Bartlesville Area History Museum on Thursday, December 21st from noon to 2 p.m. reading stories to kids.

There will be holiday-themed arts and crafts, coloring stations, drinks and snacks for kids to enjoy. No reservations are needed. For more information, call the museum at 918-338-4290. The museum is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on the fifth floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville.