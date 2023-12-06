News
BPD: Man Catches Fire Trying to Hot Wire and Steal a Motorcyle
Tom Davis
A man is recovering after catching on fire on Wednesday while hot wiring a motorcycle in order to steal it with another man.
Bartlesville Police Department Captain Dan Elkins tells Bartlesville radio the incident took place off US 75 near the Nebraska cut off.
According to Elkins, the first call came in to 9-1-1 regarding a man on fire. When first responders arrived, they found that an Oklahoma Natural Gas employee was able to put out the fire on both the man and the motorcycle.
It was later learned that the two men were trying to steal the motorcycle when during the attempt to hot wire the bike set it on fire.
The victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital for treatment in critical condition. No names have been released.
Bartlesville Police are currently setting up the legal process.
