Posted: Dec 06, 2023 10:23 AMUpdated: Dec 06, 2023 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

A man is recovering after catching on fire on Wednesday while hot wiring a motorcycle in order to steal it with another man.

Bartlesville Police Department Captain Dan Elkins tells Bartlesville radio the incident took place off US 75 near the Nebraska cut off.

The victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital for treatment in critical condition. No names have been released.