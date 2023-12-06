Posted: Dec 06, 2023 2:02 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2023 2:02 PM

Ty Loftis

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are struggling to come together on an aid package that would help foreign countries. As more than 12,000 people came across our southern border on Tuesday alone, Oklahoma Senator James Lankford says he will not sign on to any legislation that doesn't include improving security at the border.

Lankford says he, along with other republicans in the senate are firm on this position.