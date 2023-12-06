News
Hern Pushes for Mayorkas' Impeachment
Nathan Thompson
Oklahoma Republican Congressman Kevin Hern argued in favor of impeaching Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday.
Hern says Mayorkas is willfully destroying the United States because of illegal immigration.
Hern claims Mayorkas' lack of action meets the constitutional standard of "high Crimes and Misdemeanors" and encouraged the House of Representatives to thoughtfully pursue impeachment proceedings.
