Posted: Dec 06, 2023 3:15 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2023 3:15 PM

Nathan Thompson

Tri County Tech is offering an inaugural firefighting academy beginning on Jan. 13, 2024.

According to an announcement, attendees will receive hands-on training and instruction in firefighting that will meet the requirements for Firefighter 1. Registration is $125. At the completion of the course in June 2024, another $125 fee will also be due. Applications and class information are available on Tri County Tech's website