TCT Offers Inaugural Firefighting Academy
Nathan Thompson
Tri County Tech is offering an inaugural firefighting academy beginning on Jan. 13, 2024.
According to an announcement, attendees will receive hands-on training and instruction in firefighting that will meet the requirements for Firefighter 1. Registration is $125. At the completion of the course in June 2024, another $125 fee will also be due. Applications and class information are available on Tri County Tech's website.
The academy is limited to 15 people. Applications and the registration fee are due no later than Jan. 11, 2024.
