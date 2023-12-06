Posted: Dec 06, 2023 3:25 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2023 3:25 PM

Nathan Thompson

Incumbents are the only candidates for Board of Education positions across Washington County, as the filing period ended on Wednesday.

According to the Washington County Election Board, Board of Education seats in Bartlesville, Caney Valley, and Dewey drew no opponents to current members.

Jason Sauer, Kinder Shamhart and Andrea Nightingale will all retain their seats for Bartlesville Public Schools. Jeanie Huffaker and Ron Pruit retained their seats with Caney Valley Public Schools. Amanda Nichols will retain her seat with Dewey Public Schools.

Copan Public Schools Board of Education Seat 4 had no candidate file as of Wednesday afternoon.