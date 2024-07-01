Posted: Dec 06, 2023 3:41 PMUpdated: Dec 06, 2023 3:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Board of Directors made a major change to student athlete transfers on Wednesday.

In a 12-1 vote, the OSSAA approved a policy exception that will allow one free transfer for any student athlete as established eligibility at a school. Previous rules required a student athlete to sit out a year or move into the school district before eligibility was granted.

The new exception goes into effect July 1, 2024.